Who Was Eliminated From the Top 20 on ‘The Voice’ Live Playoffs?

It was the moment The Voice singers had been waiting for: their chance to finally show off their vocal prowess in front of an audience during the inaugural live playoffs.

On Monday, November 8, the live show for Season 21 began, with contestants from Kelly Clarkson’s, Ariana Grande’s, John Legend’s, and Blake Shelton’s teams giving it their all on stage.

However, it was up to the spectators to decide who advanced to the next round, with online voting available. On Tuesday night’s broadcast, the results were presented.

In addition to the public vote, the judges were given the option of saving one member of their team, and a singer could compete for the Wildcard Instant Save pass.

So, who made the cut and who got knocked out of the race?

Who did the public vote save?

The Voice fans chose eight singers to be saved, with two candidates from each team moving on to the next round.

From each team, the following individuals were saved:

From each team, the following individuals were saved:

The judges chose the following people to be saved:

Gymani Gymani Gymani Gymani Gy (Team Kelly)

Shadale is a word that comes to mind when (Team Legend)

Ryleigh Plank is a character in the film Ryleigh Plank (Team Ariana)

Lana Scott is a model and actress (Team Blake)

Who was the winner of the Wildcard Instant Save?

After the public voted to keep the first round of singers on the show, as well as the first four who were eliminated, it was time for the remaining five singers to sing one last time in order to earn the Wildcard Instant Save.

During the program, viewers voted to determine who their favorite remaining performer was, and the winner was automatically advanced to the following week’s show.

Bella DeNapoli (Team Ariana), Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Peedy Chavis (Team Blake), Samuel Harness (Team Legend), and Vaughn Mugol were the competitors (Team Ariana)

The following are the winners of the Wildcard Instant Save:

Mia Hailey (Team Kelly)

Who was knocked out of the Top 20?

There were four singers to be eliminated from the competition in the first round, including Carson Daly.