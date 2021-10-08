Who Was Baby, Anyway? Season 6 Episode 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’ featured the most recent unmasking.

Before they were unmasked in last night’s episode, no one on The Masked Singer was able to anticipate Baby’s true identity.

During Season 6, the mystery performance was the show’s fifth celebrity to be eliminated, leaving 11 acts in the competition.

No one got points for guessing who it was before Nick Cannon announced it, so Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger didn’t get any.

On The Masked Singer, who was Baby?

With the return of Group A, Baby was voted off of Episode 4 by the audience.

When the disguise was removed, comic Larry the Cable Guy was revealed (real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney).

The panelists were taken aback by his operatic rendition of The Flintstones theme song, but it didn’t help them predict correctly. They speculated that Baby’s true identity may be James Corden, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, or Gordon Ramsay, but no one guessed Larry the Cable Guy.

During the second episode, Baby entered the competition by performing Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.” His rendition of Hoyt Curtin’s “Meet the Flintstones” wasn’t enough to keep him in the competition.

Larry revealed on The Masked Singer’s social media account that getting him into the Baby costume required four people. He stated he can do stand-up comedy in front of 8,000 people but not karaoke in front of five.

