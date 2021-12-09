WHO says Omicron has a higher risk of reinfection but a milder disease.

According to health officials, the Omicron coronavirus variety, initially detected in South Africa in November, could reinfect patients who have already recovered from the virus more easily than prior forms, but only cause lesser symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized early indications that the B.1.1.529 strain could more easily reinfect persons who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered during a media conference on Wednesday. However, as compared to earlier coronavirus variants, the new version is less likely to cause serious illness, according to the CDC.

“New data from South Africa suggests a higher risk of Omicron reinfection,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. “There’s also some evidence that Omicron is associated with a milder kind of disease than Delta.” Despite the studies, Ghebreyesus cautioned that additional research is needed before strong judgments can be drawn about the new variant’s potential hazard. He also asked countries to strengthen their surveillance programs in order to assist health officials in determining how the Omicron variety behaves.

“It’s still too early to draw any conclusions.” Any complacency today will result in the loss of lives. Ghebreyesus continued, “We are urging more nations to contribute more data to our clinical data platform.”

During the press conference, WHO officials emphasized the necessity of vaccination. While the immunizations were less effective against the Omicron form, WHO experts stated they would still help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

The WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, warned against reacting to preliminary findings suggesting that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could have a 41-fold lower efficiency against the Omicron form. She pointed out that the study had a tiny sample size.

On Wednesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated that a fourth booster dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine may be required to combat the omicron version. According to CNBC, Bourla predicted that the fourth dose would be delivered 12 months after the third.

However, according to the Pfizer CEO, additional real-world data is needed to completely evaluate whether a fourth dose is necessary. He suggested that officials concentrate their efforts on distributing third doses in time for the winter, noting that other therapies, such as Paxlovid, the company’s oral antiviral tablet, might help control COVID-19 instances during the cold season.