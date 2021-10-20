WHO reports that Europe and the Americas are leading the world in new COVID cases, with 1 billion vaccines administered worldwide.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that Europe and the Americas had the greatest rates of new COVID-19 infections last week.

With over 580,000 new cases, the United States led the world in new cases. However, the United Nations’ health office said that this number reflected a drop of 11%.

The figures were provided as part of WHO’s weekly pandemic assessment. According to the CDC, new coronavirus infections increased by 7% in Europe last week, making it the only region in the globe where cases increased.

According to WHO, there were over 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases and over 46,000 fatalities worldwide last week, identical to the previous week’s figures.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Turkey had the highest cases, and the WHO cautioned that unequal vaccine uptake presented a threat to the continent.

COVID-19 instances fell by 18 percent and 16 percent in Africa and the Western Pacific, respectively, for the week. Despite a serious vaccine shortage, the number of deaths in Africa has decreased by nearly a fifth, according to the WHO.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Coronavirus cases increased for the third week in a row in Europe, with around 1.3 million new cases reported. According to WHO, more over half of the countries in the region have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. The United Kingdom and Russia both reported a 15% increase in new cases.

WHO’s Europe office said in a statement Wednesday that 1 billion coronavirus vaccines had been distributed across the continent, and that uneven vaccine uptake is “the region’s strongest enemy in the fight against COVID-19.”

Russia has set new daily records for COVID-19 cases many times in the last week, while the number of infections in the United Kingdom has risen to levels not seen since mid-July.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a Cabinet proposal to send Russian workers home for a week to prevent the virus from spreading.

Despite the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine, Russian officials have struggled to vaccinate the populace. Only around 32% of the population has been inoculated due to vaccine mistrust. By far, it has. This is a condensed version of the information.