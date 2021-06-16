Who Played Dakota on ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ and Why Did She Have to Die?

Teddy (John Glover) set up ten nuclear bombs across Texas in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale, which was literally explosive for some people.

Dakota (Zoe Colletti), who was quite brutally incinerated by a warhead after being deceived by Teddy, the man she trusted most, was perhaps the show’s largest victim.

Dakota understood in the conclusion, titled “The Beginning,” that Teddy had not sought to be a father figure to her. Instead, all he needed was someone who would obey his orders and survive the blast with him so that they could turn the second key and set off another set of warheads.

June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) sought to persuade her to join them in a nuclear bunker once she learned their deception. Teddy’s betrayal had left her suicidal, so she opted to remain out.

However, before the bomb obliterated her, she was able to kill Teddy with a gun before the warheads detonated, depriving him the opportunity to die on his own terms.

In Fear the Walking Dead, who portrayed Dakota?

Zoe Colletti, a 19-year-old American actress, played the character. Despite her youth, the actor has been on television since 2006, when she co-starred with Sean Astin in the TV pilot American Men.

During her childhood, she had roles in AMC’s Rubicon and Fox’s Past Life, both of which were based on FTWD. She subsequently moved on to films, starring as one of the central character’s fellow orphans in the 2014 remake of Annie (the one with the tagline “oh my goodness, oh my goodness!”).

She made a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU in 2019 before starring in the film remake of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. In the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, she will reprise her role.

Aside from the impending sequel, Colletti has a number of other projects in the works, according to IMDB. She is set to star in Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail’s ABC series Acts of Crime, and is set to play The Truth Pixie in festive movie A Boy Called Christmas alongside Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith and Sally Hawkins.

Dakota’s death in Fear the Walking Dead: Why Did She Have to Die?

Asked why the character had to. This is a brief summary.