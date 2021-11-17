Who Michelle Young sent home in Week 5 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and who is still on the show.

Michelle Young returned to her hometown of Minneapolis in Week 5 of The Bachelorette Season 18, in the largest cultural shout-out to the city since Janet Jackson randomly yelled out its name in the song “Escapade.”

Michelle was there to see which of the 11 remaining suitors could fit in with her family, friends, and her hectic life as an elementary school teacher, rather than to record a historic album like Ms. Jackson did. Three men failed to make the cut.

Two guys had one-on-one dates on the most recent episode, which is now available on Hulu, while a few others appeared to be safe. While Joe and Nayte had some one-on-one “Minnesota nice” time with Michelle, Rick and Brandon appeared to be on their way to receiving roses.

Other men appeared to be in worse jeopardy going into that rose ceremony. After pushing Michelle to defend every woman in Miami from Martin’s assertion that they are “high maintenance,” Martin appeared to be on the defensive. Which is a little extravagant coming from someone with a haircut that plainly necessitates a lot of time in the salon.

Then there was Chris S., of course. He was up to more mind tricks this week after making Michelle’s conversation about how she felt ignored all about him last week. Chris interrupted Michelle’s one-on-one with Nayte (whom Chris plainly has a personal vendetta against), and Michelle was clearly annoyed.

This week on The Bachelorette, who did Michelle send home?

Michelle decided to interrupt Chris Sutton’s time on The Bachelorette by sending him packing shortly after this interruption.

Since Chris’ behavior last week, which Michelle expressed her displeasure with, the writing was most likely on the wall for him. “As a woman, especially a woman of color, there are a lot of circumstances where people speak for me and my voice isn’t heard—I feel empowered when I can speak for myself,” she said. She then let him go with the brutality that he deserved “This relationship isn’t going anywhere, in my opinion. So, I’m going to have to walk you out.” The 28-year-old commodities dealer returns to New Orleans, where he will almost certainly find himself in a Bachelor in Paradise-style redemption storyline.

