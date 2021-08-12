Who made it to the semi-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2021?

America’s Got Talent 2021 is back, and 36 artists will compete in the quarterfinals over the next three weeks to earn a position in the semis, which are set to air on Tuesday, August 31, and a week later on September 7.

The first quarterfinal took place earlier this week, with 12 acts taking the stage. Viewers voted for their favorite performers overnight, but only seven made it to the semifinal round, moving them one step closer to winning the $1 million prize.

Who Has Advanced to the Semifinals?

Terry Crews, the host of America’s Got Talent, began the results show by introducing the top five acts who garnered the most public votes. They automatically qualified for the semis because they were in the top five.

The remaining seven hopefuls on stage were left exposed. The following were the five artists that got straight through:

1aChord

All four judges gave 1aChord a standing ovation after they performed a touching rendition of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.”

Gina Brillon is a model and actress. Comedienne who performs stand-up comedy Gina Brillon wowed the judges and the viewers at home with her amusing stories about her ancestors.

Outside of America’s Got Talent, Brillon is a successful comedienne. Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava, her Amazon Prime Video special, is now available.

Rosalita, Peter

With his performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” ten-year-old vocalist Peter Rosalita advanced to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

All four judges and the studio audience gave him a standing ovation after his performance.

Jimmie Herrod is a character in the film Jimmie Herrod

After his performance of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie, Jimmie Herrod, 30, received the golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

Jimmie Herrod wowed the judges with his interpretation of Gene Wilder’s “Pure Imagination” in the quarterfinals.

Tavella, Dustin

Dustin Tavella, a magician, wowed the judges and the audience at home with his act. This is a condensed version of the information.