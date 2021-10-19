Who Left ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Last Night? ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Results: Who Left ‘DWTS’ Last Night?

With only 11 couples left to compete for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars, the competition is heating up. This week was Grease Night, and the couples gave their best Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson impressions for the judges and viewers at home.

Unfortunately for one couple, their routine was not good enough to keep them on the show the following week, and they had to leave the famed dancefloor. The Washington Newsday has all the details on the results of week 5 of Dancing with the Stars.

Who was the last person to leave ‘Dancing with the Stars’ last night?

The program on Monday night (October 18) was one of the most dramatic of the season, with one couple winning top scores and another being eliminated in less than two hours.

After finding themselves in the dance-off for the second week in a row, Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko became the next couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Olivia Jade and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy squared up against Mel C. The judges were split on who should be sent home, with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli siding with Mel C and Derek Hough siding with Olivia.

Len Goodman, as head judge, made the final judgment, deciding to save Olivia and send Mel C home.

Mel’s retirement comes as a shock, given that Len rated her quickstep to “Your the One That I Want” as her “greatest dance” so far.

They also scored a 36 out of 40 score, putting them in joint third place overall.

“I think the biggest thing is, I feel really proud of myself,” Mel C told People after her elimination. “I think since I had such high expectations of myself, and I felt like everyone else had such high expectations of me, that put a lot of pressure on me at times, each week.” Going out there was quite challenging. And I’ve never danced to my full potential, but I did it, you know, I got up there and did it, and I’m proud of myself.” ” I’m 47 years old and a seasoned performer. This is a condensed version of the information.