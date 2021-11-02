Who Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Last Night? ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Left ‘DWTS’ Last Night?

With only eight couples remaining in the fight for the Mirror Ball trophy, the competition on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) is heating up.

Another pair was ousted from Dancing With the Stars last night (Monday, November 1) following a spectacular night of Queen performances.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on the results of Week 7 of Dancing With the Stars.

Who was the last person to leave last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars?

Last night on Dancing With the Stars, nine couples were down to eight after another couple announced their departure from the dance floor.

After combining the public vote and the judges’ scores, YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa and WWE wrestler The Miz were placed in the bottom two and were on the verge of being eliminated.

The judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, ultimately sent The Miz and his professional partner Witney Carson home.

The judges all agreed that JoJo and her professional partner Jenna Johnson should be saved.

“I’m amazed you’re in the bottom two because your scores have been so great,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba stated as she voted to save JoJo.

Derek Hough, a fellow judge, said he was “very proud” of The Miz’s performance this year, but he eventually chose to save JoJo.

“I’m honored to be on this dancefloor,” The Wiz stated after his elimination, as his other contenders, judges, and audience applauded him on.

Fans at home were shocked to see that JoJo was in the bottom two with a score of 39 out of 40.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Jojo Siwa in the #DWTS bottom two????? America, you can do better.” Another person wrote: “Tonight was a little too close, y’all. We need to vote like crazy in the next weeks if we want @itsjojosiwa and @JennaJohnson to make it to the finale. We’ve got this. #DWTSXX” @itsjojosiwa and The Miz are in the bottom two, which astounds me. How? Beemer Hammond (@beeeems_) (#dwts) (@beeeems_) (@beeeems_) (@beeee 2 November 2021 Okay, I’ve had some time to consider what I want to say. This is a condensed version of the information.