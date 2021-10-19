Who Killed Tim Kono in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale?

Our favorite crime-solving team Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) finally discovered Kono’s killer after ten weeks and ten episodes, in a dramatic surprise no one saw coming.

Tim Kono was assassinated.

Every week on Only Murders in the Building, a new suspect was introduced, with each lead appearing to be fairly probable. Even the idea that Sting was responsible for Tim Kono’s death was fair game.

But, if you believed Jan (Amy Ryan) couldn’t be trusted, you were correct, and if you thought she couldn’t be Tim Kono’s killer, you were completely incorrect.

The finale picked up where Episode 9 left off, with everyone questioning Jan’s motives after she was found lying about being the first female chair in the New York City orchestra by Charles.

Mabel and Oliver had discovered Jan’s bassoon cleaner among Tim’s collection of sex toys at the same time, showing that Jan did indeed know Tim. Fortunately, Mabel and Oliver were astute enough to connect the dots and alerted Charles to their discoveries.

As the fear grew, we heard from Tim Kono in a talking-head flashback, who stated that he had been lonely in the weeks leading up to his death and had formed a sexual connection with Jan as a result, which turned sour when he attempted to break up with her.

Jan showed up at Charles’ place with her tail between her legs, playing the pity card. She apologized for lying to Charles about her orchestral position, and he welcomed her in, his face as cool as a cucumber despite the fact that he was potentially dealing with a killer.

Charles’ uncomfortably relaxed demeanor was due to the fact that he knew Jan was the murderer and was willing to risk everything to get her confession on tape.

He told Jan that he (along with Mabel and Oliver) was well aware that she had poisoned Tim’s booze the night he died, and that he suspected Jan of poisoning the old-fashioned she had made for him.

Jan expressed her delight at Charles' epiphany, expecting Charles would tell the truth.