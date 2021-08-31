Who Killed Tim in the First Episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’? The First Suspects are here to meet you.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin feature in the new mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

The series is set in modern-day New York and follows three strangers, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), who bond over their shared interest in real crime and the death of a neighbor.

The police believe it is suicide for the time being, but Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have different ideas.

A detailed recap of the first episode may be found on this page.

Recap of the first episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

When Charles and Martin see Mabel lingering over a dead body, they escape down the stairs screaming. “It’s not what it appears to be!” she exclaims.

The program then flashes back two months, to when we are first introduced to the show’s three main characters, as they walk around the streets of New York City individually. On the surface, Charles is a struggling actor, Mabel is a lonely artist, and Oliver is an eccentric director who enjoys the occasional bottle of wine.

For the time being, they are strangers, but they have no idea that their lives are going to become entangled due to the weirdest of circumstances.

When a tall, young man in a business suit (later revealed to be named Tim) steps into the apartment building elevator, the trio scarcely say anything to each other.

Tim is on the phone, having what appears to be a tense conversation concerning a parcel from a neighbor named Bunny, which is subsequently assumed to be the case.

That evening, the three goes about their normal lives, but they are linked by one thing: a true-crime podcast called “All is Not Okay in Oklahoma.”

The building’s fire alarm goes off just as the podcast is about to reveal what the odd item in the dog’s (called Beau) mouth is, while they listen closely.

A figure in a white hood with their head down is fleeing up the stairs and away from the exit while everyone rushes down the stairs.

As they wait to re-enter the building and discuss their plans, our beloved trio happens to be reunited in a restaurant.