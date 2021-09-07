Who is Vince Foster and what happened to him throughout the impeachment process?

After nearly three years of anticipation, Impeachment: American Crime Story is finally here. The series will have ten episodes and will air on FX every Tuesday. In Impeachment: American Crime Story, Matthew Floyd Miller plays Vince Foster, a significant figure in politics during the 1990s. Everything you need to know about Vince Foster and what happened to him may be found on this page.

Vince Foster, who was he?

Vince Foster, an attorney from Hope, Arkansas, was a member of the American Bar Association.

Between January and July 1993, he worked as deputy White House attorney during the first six months of the Clinton administration. Bernard W. Nussbaum, White House Counsel, was Foster’s boss (played Kevin Pollack).

Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and White House Chief of Staff Mack McLarty were boyhood friends.

During the Vietnam War, he served in the Arkansas National Guard while attending Vanderbilt University Law School. He subsequently went on to the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he earned his law degree in 1971.

Foster joined Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, and became a partner in 1974, according to The Washington Post, as well as the head of the Arkansas Bar Association.

Foster was tasked with vetting administration employees, preparing executive orders, overseeing international treaties and military force, and authorizing spending within the White House as deputy counsel during the Clinton administration, among other things.

Foster was also involved in supervising Whitewater tax returns, the unsuccessful real estate venture that saw Jim McDougal and his then-wife Susan doing time in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges, respectively.

Foster would work long hours, six or seven days a week, and was beginning to lose weight during his stint as deputy counsel, according to Ken Gormley’s book The Death of American Virtue: Clinton vs. Starr.

The White House travel office controversy happened in May 1993, when seven employees of the White House Travel Office were fired and replaced by friends of Bill and Hillary Clinton (Edie Falco), resulting in the Clinton administration’s first major ethics controversy.

Many of the staffers were subsequently reinstated in different White House positions, and the Clinton friends were removed from their travel assignments, but Foster remained at the center of the controversy. This is a condensed version of the information.