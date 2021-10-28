Who is to Blame for the Baldwin Massacre? | Opinion.

Halyna Hutchins’ death is first and foremost a tragedy. It should never have happened in the first place. It was the outcome of cost-saving and cutting corners. I send my heartfelt sympathies to the Hutchins family as a loving human being.

The case fascinates me as a criminal law professor for half a century. It’s a topic I’d bring up in class and might easily have used as an exam question.

Ordinary negligence is not a criminal in most cases. For example, Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter should never have been charged with a felony for bringing out the wrong weapon, which resulted in her shooting Daunte Wright. And it wouldn’t have been if it hadn’t been for the police killings of George Floyd and others.

So, what about Halyna Hutchins’ shooting? Negligent homicide with a firearm is a minor crime in New Mexico. A higher level of guilt is required to elevate it to the level of a felony.

In this scenario, there is an easy and a difficult question of guilt. The simple question is whether there is general guilt. The response is unmistakably affirmative. The assassination of Halyna Hutchins was a heinous crime. It was the result of severe negligence and deliberate efforts to save money by hiring inexperienced—and, as it turns out, incompetent—professionals whose job it was to avert exactly this kind of calamity.

The difficult question is who, if anyone, is criminally liable. This may appear to be a silly question—how can I have any doubts about who the perpetrator is if I am so certain there was a crime? However, there is a significant difference between establishing that criminal conduct occurred and being able to identify a specific individual who may be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

There is no presumption of innocence when it comes to determining whether a death is unlawful. Individuals, not events, are subject to the presumption of innocence. So, bizarre as it may seem, a “crime” can exist without a “criminal.” That could very well be the case in this scenario.

It will be extremely difficult to prove Alec Baldwin is guilty of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence we currently have. Yes, he shared the same tasks as the previous. This is a condensed version of the information.