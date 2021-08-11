Who Is The Watcher on Disney+’s ‘What If’?

What If, a new Marvel show that traverses the multiverse to uncover what would have occurred if certain events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had gone differently, is currently available on Disney+.

For example, episode 1 speculates on what might have happened if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) had taken the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans in the films, Josh Keaton in What If), while other episodes see T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) transform into Star Lord and classic Marvel characters reimagined as zombies.

All of this is supervised by The Watcher, a mysterious extraterrestrial creature voiced by Westworld star Jeffrey Wright.

In What If, Who Is the Watcher?

This enigmatic character introduces himself and the show in Episode 1: “Time. Space. Reality.” It’s not just a straight line. It’s a prism of limitless possibilities, where a single choice might branch out into infinite realities, resulting in worlds that aren’t the same as the ones you know.

“I am The Watcher,” says the narrator. I’ll be your tour guide through these huge new worlds. “Follow me and consider the possibility of ‘what if?’”

“As for me, these are my stories,” he says in a voiceover at the close of the show. I watch everything that happens here, but I don’t, can’t, and won’t get involved. I am The Watcher, after all.”

In the comics, he is known as Uatu The Watcher, despite the fact that he is just known as The Watcher here. Uatu is a member of the Watchers species, an alien race entrusted with monitoring the activities of various species across space, first presented in a Fantastic Four comic in 1963 (though not named until a Tales of Suspense book the following year).

Uatu is the Watcher in the comics, and he is in charge of Earth and the solar system.

The character has a history with the What If line of products. From 1977 through 1984, he was the narrator of the What If comics. Uatu dwelt on a lunar base in these, which tackled questions like what would have happened if Spider-Man had joined the Fantastic Four.

In the Disney+ series, he appears as a shadow among the stars, yet the silhouette of him retains the character’s bald head and enormous spiky collar.

This is a condensed version of the information.