Who is the New Narrator in Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ and Why Did the Actor Change? .

In Season 3, fans of Narcos: Mexico may notice a fundamental difference to the show they know and love: the narrator has changed.

Scoot McNairy, who plays DEA Agent Walt Breslin, has been narrating the show since its first season, explaining the history of the Mexican drug trade even when his character wasn’t in it.

However, in Season 3, McNairy has stepped aside to let newbie Luisa Rubino to provide season commentary as her character, journalist Andrea Nuez.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, McNairy and Rubino explained why it “didn’t make sense” for Breslin to narrate Season 3, and why Nuez was the ideal choice.

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, why was the narrator changed?

When asked about the adjustment, McNairy said, “I was so furious that I told them I would not do the show.” “No, one of the things I like about Narcos and this franchise is the way they change things up, bring characters back and forth, and bounce around in time.”

“I figured, what better way to tell this season’s story than through the eyes of a journalist who can, I suppose, provide more information through that narration?”

“It was great because Carlo, the producer Carlo Bernard, came up with the huge news that I was going to be the narrator of the story and he was really excited because it was a brand new start for the narration and Narcos,” Rubino said of being asked to perform the narration.

“He was ecstatic with my voice, and I was ecstatic because it was like, ‘hello!'” I think I did a wonderful job for my first time narrating something, and I’m very pleased of myself and glad for the opportunity.” Luisa Rubino’s replacement of Scoot McNairy was challenging, and what did he think of her performance? Rubino talked on how much labor went into narrating the third season, adding that she had to spend two days recording lines for some episodes.

"Well, that was a completely different world," she remarked, "and I had to do a lot of preparation since, of course, I speak English and I'm getting better."