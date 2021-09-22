Who is the ‘Impeachment’s’ Author? Where Is Kathleen Willey Now? is a film directed by Kathleen Willey.

The three ladies at the core of the Lewinsky-Clinton crisis are Linda Tripp (played by Sarah Paulson), Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), and Paula Jones (played by Sarah Paulson) (Annaleigh Ashford).

Kathleen Willey ( Elizabeth Reaser) was one of the women who came out with sexual assault charges against President Bill Clinton, as featured in the third episode.

Kathleen Willey of ‘Impeachment’: Who Is She?

Kathleen Willey is a former volunteer aide in the White House who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She and her late husband Ed Willey were Clinton supporters, with Willey co-founding “Virginians for Clinton” with attorney Robert L. Burrus Jr. during Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. She went on to work as a volunteer aide at the White House.

Clinton allegedly hugged, kissed, stroked her breast, and placed her hand on his genitals in a private Oval Office study in November 1993, according to Willey. Clinton has consistently refuted Willey’s allegations.

Her claims were made public in the Drudge Report, but her identity was not included in the piece, as seen in Impeachment: American Crime Story. The publication named Willey as the lady on July 28, 1997, according to The Nation.

Willey was called to testify in the Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit in March 1998, after giving a deposition about her claims in January 1998. In this case, new facts about her claimed contact with Clinton were revealed.

According to the Washington Post “He said, ‘I’ve wanted to do this ever moment I set eyes on you,’” Willey recalled in her deposition. I was simply overwhelmed… I shoved him away and said, “I believe I’d best go going.” Clinton disputed the allegations in an oath-taking deposition.

Willey revealed her charges that Bill Clinton had sexually assaulted her on November 29, 1993, during his first term as President, on the television news show 60 Minutes on March 15, 1998.

Private letters exchanged after the alleged assault between Willey and Clinton were revealed the day following Willey’s 60 Minute appearance in an attempt to refute sexual assault allegations made by Willey, according to CNN. Judge Royce Lamberth of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia decided in March 2000 that President Clinton had “committed a criminal breach” of the Privacy Act of 1974. This is a condensed version of the information.