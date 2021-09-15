Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?

The second episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has arrived, and it marks Judith Light’s first appearance in the series. Susan Carpenter-McMillan (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is presented as Paula Jones’s (played by Light) spokesperson, catapulting Jones’s case into the public spotlight. This page has all of the information you need about Judith Light.

Susan Carpenter-McMillan was a survivor of sexual assault who worked as an activist, writer, spokeswoman, and self-described “conservative feminism.”

Carpenter-McMillan was a top advisor to Paula Jones during her case against President Bill Clinton in the 1990s (Clive Owen). She was also Jones’s publicist and chaired her legal fund.

Jones claimed in 1994 that Clinton sexually assaulted her by exposing himself to her in a hotel room in May 1991, while Jones was working as an Arkansas state employee at the Annual Governor’s Quality Conference at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock and Clinton was Arkansas Governor. Clinton has consistently scoffed at Jones’ account of events.

Jones came forward with her allegation three years later, after David Brock’s article in The American Spectator claimed that a woman named “Paula” had consented to become Clinton’s mistress.

Jones chose to file a legal action against Bill Clinton for sexual harassment. Jones vs. Clinton, her lawsuit, was filed on May 6, 1994.

Jones’ lawsuit was first dismissed because she had not been proven to have incurred any damages. Jones, however, challenged the decision once the Lewinsky-Clinton scandal was made public.

Carpenter-job McMillan’s as Jones’ spokesman catapulted her into the limelight. On Meet the Press, she referred to Clinton as a “slimeball,” while on CNN’s Crossfire, she called him a “un-American,” a “liar,” and a “philanderer.”

To discuss Jones’s case, she appeared on a number of talk shows, including Equal Time, Larry King Live, Today, The Geraldo Rivera Show, Burden of Proof, Hannity & Colmes, and Talkback Live.

Against the advice of her lawyers Gilbert Davis and Joseph Cammarata, Carpenter-McMillan urged Jones to reject Clinton’s $700,000 settlement offer since it did not include an apology. After Jones rejected the proposal, Davis and Cammarata resigned, and Carpenter-husband, McMillan’s barrister William McMillan, took their place.

In the end, Jones and Clinton agreed on a settlement of $850,000 with no apology.

