Who is Stephanie Land, and where has the author of ‘Maid’ gone?

The Netflix series Maid’s portrayal of Stephanie Land’s experience is resonating with viewers.

Margaret Qualley portrays Alex in Maid, a character based on Land’s own experiences. Alex and her daughter leave an abusive relationship in the show, and she gets a job as a cleaner to make ends meet.

The Netflix series has been a huge success. It has climbed to number two on the streamer’s top ten list around the world, with only the runaway smash Squid Game keeping it from topping the list.

Stephanie Land, who is she?

The ten-part Netflix series Maid is based on Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Land, who was born in 1978, grew up on the border of Washington and Alaska. She states on her personal website that she fled an abusive relationship in January 2008, taking her nine-month-old daughter to a homeless shelter.

