Who is Sharelle Rosado from ‘Selling Tampa’? 5 Interesting Facts About the Netflix Star

On Wednesday, December 15, Selling Tampa premiered on Netflix, introducing a slew of fresh real estate salespeople to the realm of reality television.

The new show follows the agents of Sharelle Rosado’s Allure Realty, which she launched in 2019.

Rosado founded the real estate firm to assist women from underrepresented communities. Everything you need to know about the CEO is right here.

1. Sharelle Rosado is a veteran of the United States Army.

Rosado participated in the United States army for 13 years and worked as a paratrooper throughout that time.

Rosado was reportedly deployed to Afghanistan twice while serving in the military, according to Glamour Magazine, which interviewed her.

“Having felt accomplished in serving my nation for 13 years, I medically resigned from the army in 2019, vowing to put my family first,” Rosado stated in an interview with the journal.

“I enjoyed touring and learning about real estate homes so much while buying my own home in Tampa that I began to explore it as a career.”

Rosado founded Allure Realty shortly after leaving from the United States Army.

2. She is engaged to a pro football player.

Rosado is engaged to Chad Johnson, a former NFL player who was known as Chad Ochocinco during his playing days.

From 2001 to 2010, he was a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the New England Patriots in 2011. Johnson also played in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.

Rosado and Johnson are expecting their first child together, which will be Rosado’s fourth and Johnson’s eighth.

Rosado revealed her pregnancy to People in August, saying, “It was shocking.” At the same time, I believe I was crying and laughing. I can’t wait any longer.

“It’s literally moving by at a breakneck pace.” We were filming when I found out I was pregnant, so time is flying. It doesn’t appear to have been that long.

“I’ve always wanted a large family, and I think this last one is just the right number to round it off.”

3. She slid into Adam Divello’s DMs and pitched Selling Tampa.

Rosado knew her team at Allure Realty was achieving wonderful things, and she believed it was vital to let the world know about it.

She determined the best course of action. This is a condensed version of the information.