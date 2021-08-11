Who Is Rory in ‘Lucifer’? Everything You Need to Know About Brianna Hildebrand’s Persona.

The sixth and last season of Lucifer will launch on Netflix worldwide on September 10th. After defeating his evil sibling Michael for the throne following his father’s (Dennis Haysbert) retirement, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) was (kind of) proclaimed the new God of the Universe at the end of season 5. The drama-filled trailer has a lot to unpack, but one person in particular has the Lucifam talking.

Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), Lucifer’s younger, rebellious sister, is introduced just a few seconds into the trailer.

She was absent from Season 5’s all-out family battle, so her reappearance in Lucifer’s life must be significant. In reality, it appears that she has traveled to Earth to defend her claim to the throne of God.

In Lucifer season 6, who is Rory?

Brianna Hildebrand was cast as Rory, a “rebellious angel” who first looked up to Lucifer when he first came on Earth, in December 2020.

However, based on the official Lucifer teaser, things appear to have changed.

It’s notable that Rory has been labeled as a “rebellious” angel. Lucifer is a rebel as well, having launched a rebellion against his father in heaven and being driven out to rule over hell for all eternity. You’d think Rory and Lucifer would be allies, yet it looks that they’re enemies.

In the trailer, Lucifer shows Chloe a throne; whether it is his throne in hell or on heaven is uncertain, but Rory is seated in Lucifer’s seat while the throne revolves around.

“Wanna help me defeat Lucifer Morningstar?” she exclaims later.

“The laws of nature are breaking down, and the apocalypse is nigh,” Ella (Aimee Garcia) says seconds later.

Rory is revealed to have the ability to turn invisible and possibly shapeshift at one point in the trailer.

Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is seen holding a knife to Lucifer and threatening to kill him at the end of the trailer, but is it possible Rory has taken over her body?

Rory appears hell-bent on assassinating Lucifer, or at the very least, sending him back to hell, even holding a gun to his head. This is a condensed version of the information.