Who is Roberto Solis from Netflix’s ‘Heist,’ and where is he now?

Heist is now available on Netflix, and it takes true-crime fans on a whirlwind voyage through three of America’s stranger-than-fiction heist stories. All three heists were successful against all odds, and they were carried out by a young woman, an aspiring father in Miami, and a suburban sportsman in Kentucky. Heist delves into the motivations behind each crime, how it was carried out, and what transpired next.

The first part of Heist, titled “Sex Magick Money Murder,” follows the story of Heather Tallchief, a 21-year-old former nurse who stole $3 million in cash from a Las Vegas casino.

Roberto Solis, her lover and later the father of her son, helped her pull off the theft. Tallchief was apprehended by US authorities ten years after the heist, but what happened to Solis? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Roberto Solis, who is he?

Roberto Solis is a convicted murderer, robber, and prison poet from the United States.

He’s also known as Pancho Aguila, after the pen he used in prison to write poems.

Tallchief had no idea that Solis had served 17 years in prison for murdering a security guard during a robbery in San Francisco in 1969 when they first met.

In 1992, he was granted release, which led him to meet Tallchief, a 21-year-old man 27 years his junior.

Tallchief tells how she fell head-over-heels in love with Solis in Netflix’s Heist (with an actress interpreting her lines). He charmed her with his alternative lifestyle of “sex magick,” hypnotism, and criminality, and she subsequently found herself behind the wheel of one of Las Vegas’ greatest armored truck thefts.

Tallchief had met Solis during a very trying period in her life. She struggled to keep jobs and dealt with challenges in her personal life as a result of her own addiction and the addiction problems in her family.

