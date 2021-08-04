Who Is Polka-Dot Man and What Are His Powers in ‘The Suicide Squad’? Supervillain by David Dastmalchian

After more than five years of anticipation, The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters in the United States on Thursday, August 5. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn introduces some new faces who join the original task force in a bid to demolish a Nazi-era laboratory in the film, and Polka-Dot Man, portrayed by David Dastmalchian, is surprisingly one of the most recent additions.

Polka-Dot Man: Who Is He?

Polka-Dot Man, regarded by DC Comics fans as one of the strangest characters in the DC world, makes his big screen debut in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad.

Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff developed Polka-Dot Man/Abner Krill, who originally appeared in Detective Comics #300 in February 1962.

One of the caped crusader’s competitors wanted to create a name for himself in Gotham City, so he was inserted into the Batman universe. He joins the likes of The Joker, Bane, Professor Hugo Strange, and Two-Face in Batman’s rogues gallery.

Abner Krill was a Gotham City crook who committed a series of crimes based on spots and dots found throughout the city.

He was known as Mister Polka-Dot before becoming Polka-Dot Man, and wore a costume covered in various colorful patches.

Polka-Dot Man was able to successfully abduct Robin at one time before being defeated by Batman.

As a result, his supervillain abilities were rendered ineffective, and he reverted to a life of petty crime and alcohol.

Polka-Dot Man is a Gotham City-based metahuman criminal in The Suicide Squad.

When he was contacted for the job, David Dastmalchian, a self-described “comic book enthusiast,” stated to This website that he had no idea who Polka-Dot Man was.

“I had no familiarity with Polka-Dot Man before to this picture, which was humiliating to me since I am someone who thinks they know a lot about comic books in the realm of comics, especially villains because they are my favorite,” he explained.

“James [Gunn] told me he wanted me to play Abner Krill, the Polka-Dot Man, and then he sent me this script, which I sat down and read and laughed at,” he continued. I sobbed, I gasped, and I got up.”

