Who is Miss America 2022, and what was her prize?

Not only has the winner for Miss America 2022 been announced, but the competition is also commemorating its 100th anniversary.

The top three contenders – Miss Alaska’s Emma Broyles, Miss Alabama’s Lauren Bradford, and Miss Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Pierre – competed for the title in the finale.

There could only be one winner in the end, but who won the prestigious title and what prize did she receive?

Miss America has been crowned the winner after months of competition.

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles was crowned Miss America 2022, defeating Lauren Bradford, Elizabeth Pierre, and 48 other queens for the title.

Lauren Bradford took second place, her second runner-up result, and Elizabeth Pierre took third place.

Broyles, a 20-year-old Arizona State University student, made history in the process as well. Alaska is the first state to win Miss America in the competition’s 100-year history.

Camille Schrier, the 2020 Miss America winner, presented her with the gold crown and sash.

Broyles will not only win the championship, but she will also receive a six-figure salary and $100,000 in scholarship money.

Broyles becomes a full-time, paid contractual employee of the Miss America Organization now that she holds the official title of Miss America (MAO).

She will work on the Special Olympics, MAO’s social impact initiative, as well as promote MAO’s goals and objectives.

The top 10 candidates competed in the competition’s talent round, trying to wow the judges with their skills in poetry, musical instruments (including a number of violin performances), and dancing.

Broyles performed “Let Me Be Your Star,” a song from the musical “Smash.”

Bradford, Broyles, Pierre, Sydney Park, and Abigail Hayes were the only five contestants to advance to the second round, where they presented about their respective social impact efforts. Broyles expressed her strong support for Special Olympics International, the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Broyles wowed the judges in the third round with her response to the challenge round, in which the top three were asked what they would do in a given situation. This is a condensed version of the information.