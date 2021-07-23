Who Is Misia, and What Does She Do? At the Olympic Opening Ceremony, the singer of Japan’s National Anthem

Misia, a Japanese singer, had a fascinating presence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, performing Japan’s national anthem.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter, dressed in a multi-colored bouffant gown reminiscent of cotton candy, screamed out the words to “Kimi Ga Yo” while holding court in the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium.

Members of the Japanese defense forces carried the Japanese flag into the vast stadium, which was mostly empty owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and solemnly raised it as Misia performed.

For those unfamiliar with Misia, she is a Japanese musician who rose to notoriety with her debut album, “Mother Father Brother Sister,” which was released soon before her 20th birthday in 1998 and is one of the country’s best-selling debuts.

Nagasaki-born Following her debut, Misia’s career took off, with her ballad “Everything” catapulting her to superstardom in 2000. She now has 13 studio albums with a total of 20 million copies sold.

Misia—born Misaki It—has a five-octave vocal range and is widely regarded as Japan’s first R&B superstar.

Misia’s charity involvement predates her musical career, and she has visited various African nations since 2007.

In a 2019 interview, Misia noted, “A musician in Africa once told me that music is language.” “In Africa, where multiple languages collide, music takes on a life of its own, allowing people to connect.”

“Africa is made up of more than 50 countries, each with its own culture,” she explained. “They have their own music and traditions,” says the narrator. It’s fantastic.”

Misia’s efforts earned her the title of honorary ambassador for the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which was held in Yokohama by the Foreign Ministry in August 2019. According to the Japan Times, she also held the position in 2013.

In 2010, the actress co-founded Mudef, an organization that supports biodiversity and universal education in Africa.

The next year, she took on a cause closer to home when she founded Misia’s Forest, a conservation project in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Misia explained, “My interest in social issues probably originates from the comprehensive peace studies that were taught at school in Nagasaki, as well as being raised in a family of doctors.” This is a condensed version of the information.