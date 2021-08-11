Who Is Misha Defonseca from ‘Misha and the Wolves’? What happened to her?

Misha and the Wolves is a new Netflix true-crime documentary about Misha Defonseca, the author of the best-selling Holocaust memoir Misha: A Mémoire of the Holocaust Years. Only a few years after the memoir’s initial success, Defonseca’s experience was called into question, and what happened next will astound spectators. Misha Defonseca: Who is she and where is she now? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Misha Defonseca: Who Is He?

Misha Defonseca is a Belgian author and writer from Etterbeek. Misha: a Mémoire of the Holocaust Years, Defonseca’s memoir, was released in 1997, and it detailed her alleged experience fleeing her home in Belgium after the Nazis invaded in May 1940.

Misha’s parents, who were members of the Belgian resistance, were allegedly arrested by the Nazis, and she was left to fend for herself.

She stated in her memoir that she roamed across Europe at the age of six and was sheltered by a nice band of wolves. She also claimed that she murdered a German soldier in self-defense, that she snuck into and out of the Warsaw Ghetto, and that she managed to return home when the war ended in September 1945.

After hearing her story on Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Defonseca met Jane Daniel, a local book publisher who suggested she write a memoir.

Mt. Ivy Press released Defonseca’s memoir a year later, in 1997.

However, doubts about the truth of her story began to emerge, ranging from historical accuracy to implausibility.

German journalist Henryk Broder, who published a piece in the German publication Der Spiegel, was one of the first to publicly express scepticism.

Defonseca’s publisher began to have misgivings as well. She shared a baptism certificate for a Monique De Wael (Defonseca’s birth name) from a Brussels church in February 2008, as well as a register from a school near her family’s home that showed Defonseca had enrolled there in 1943, two years after she claimed to have left Brussels on her journey across Europe. The documents also indicated that “Misha” and Monique are not the same age.

Misha was purportedly eight years old when her parents were kidnapped, although her baptism papers state that she was born in 1937, making her four years old. This is a condensed version of the information.