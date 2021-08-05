‘Who Is Mike Richards?’: Twitter Is Upset By ‘Jeopardy!’ Report Producer Could Become a Long-Term Host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, has apparently been identified as the likely next in line to become the popular quiz show’s permanent host, and fans are outraged.

When Variety reported on Wednesday that Richards was in “early discussions” with Sony Pictures Television to take over the show following the incomparable Alex Trebek’s 36-year reign, fans reacted with a combination of bemusement and astonishment on social media.

For example, Aisha Tyler is well-known for her performances in Ghost Whisperer, Friends, Talk Soup, and even a Celebrity Jeopardy! episode. “A: Will never watch @Jeopardy again,” he tweeted after retweeting a link to the post. Q: “Who’s there, everybody?”

A: I’ll never watch another episode of @Jeopardy.

Q: Who’s there? Is it everyone? https://t.co/3pARQe2w2a

August 4, 2021 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler)

In his career, Richards has hosted a few reality shows, including High School Reunion and Beauty and the Geek. However, he has spent tens of thousands of hours creating quiz and game shows. Richards has also worked on The Price is Right, the celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and the relaunch of Let’s Make a Deal, in addition to Jeopardy!

However, following Trebek’s death at the age of 80 last year, Sony hired a series of guest presenters in what many fans—and many guest hosts themselves—saw as a sort of tryout for the eventual heir to the Jeopardy! crown.

Many guest hosts have said openly that they are vying for the position of permanent host. Fans’ favorite LeVar Burton, who tweeted in September, “not going to lie, I feel like I’ve been training my entire life to take the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires,” is one of them.

Mayim Bialik, George Stephanopoulos, and Aaron Rodgers are among the other well-known personalities who have expressed interest in the permanent position.

Fans adored Ken Jennings, the winner of Jeopardy!, as well as Mike Richards, Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, Katie Couric, and others as hosts. As a result, several Twitter users are perplexed as to why TV executives would choose someone with such a low profile.

