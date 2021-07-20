Who is Matt Lauer from HBO’s ‘Catch and Kill’?

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes is a documentary that features on-screen interviews, archive footage, and official documents from Ronan Farrow’s podcast and book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

In the fourth episode of the documentary series, Farrow and investigative journalist and producer Rich McHugh discuss NBC’s decision to shut down their investigation about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault charges.

The team had conducted multiple interviews with victims, including star Rose McGowan, who was one of the first to speak out against sexual assault and harassment, notably in relation to Harvey Weinstein. However, as more women approached Farrow, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim instructed him and McHugh to cease their investigation, citing legal worries about Farrow speaking to a woman who had signed non-disclosure agreements.

Farrow and McHugh were ordered to stop reporting on Weinstein on August 18, 2017, eight months after they first started.

Finally, Farrow turned to the New Yorker for his investigative investigation, which resulted in the groundbreaking story “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories” in October 2017.

After that, Farrow released Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Predator-Protecting Conspiracy, which features a bombshell interview with former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils about her encounter with Matt Lauer.

What is Matt Lauer’s background?

Matt Lauer is a former television news anchor and journalist who is best known for his work at NBC News.

He joined the organization in 1992 as a co-anchor of Today in New York’s early weekday news broadcast.

After obtaining the post of news anchor for The Today Show, which he held from 1994 to 1997, he became well-known across the United States.

Lauer subsequently went on to co-host NBC’s Today from 1997 until his firing in November 2017 after an unidentified female NBC employee accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

While covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the woman said Lauer had sexually assaulted her. When they returned to New York, she claimed the harassment persisted.

After his firing, Lauer issued a statement apologizing for his actions, adding, “Some of what is being stated about. This is a condensed version of the information.