Who is Lisa Trevor, and where did she come from? The dreadful ‘Resident Evil’ backstory is revealed.

New Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City photos have been floating online, with one of the most intriguing stills showcasing Lisa Trevor, the terrifying figure.

The new picture is a hard reboot, which means it starts from scratch and bears no resemblance to the previous Milla Jovovich films. Rather, director Johannes Roberts has pledged that Welcome to Raccoon City would stay true to the source material. This will be accomplished by integrating the stories from the first two Resident Evil games into a single story and returning to the franchise’s horror roots.

IGN just published an in-depth interview with Roberts, as well as a set of photographs giving fans their first look at the project. While some of the casting and costume components have received varied reviews, one thing that everyone seems to agree on is Lisa Trevor’s terrifying portrayal.

In “Resident Evil,” who is Lisa Trevor?

Lisa Trevor is a secondary antagonist in the Resident Evil Gamecube version from 2002. Despite the fact that her appearances in the game are few and far between (players will only see her three times), she left an indelible impression due to her terrible backstory, gruesome graphic design, and eerie voice.

Even if the more blatantly monster parts have been toned down a little, the Welcome to Raccoon City graphic is a fairly accurate representation of how she appears in the game. She’s dressed in tatters, with wooden handcuffs around her wrists, chains around her feet, and severed faces on top of her own. In retrospect, that is arguably her most distinguishing characteristic.

Lisa is the daughter of Jessica and George Trevor, according to her backstory. The latter was the mastermind behind all the numerous riddles, secret tunnels, and booby traps that players had to deal with during their Resident Evil experience. After all, Oswell Spencer hired him to construct the scary home where the majority of the first game takes place.

While he was occupied working on, the wicked Spencer directed George to bring his wife and daughter along. This is a condensed version of the information.