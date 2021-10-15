Who Is Leni Klum and What Does She Do? Seal’s Daughter: Everything You Need to Know

On Thursday in Los Angeles, Leni Klum and her father, Seal, made a rare red carpet appearance together.

The father-daughter combo attended the premiere of Jeymes Samuel’s brother’s Netflix film The Harder They Fall, a western drama directed by the Kiss From A Rose singer.

Klum and Seal matched their attire, with Klum wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana minidress and Seal wearing a black suit.

They admitted to Entertainment Tonight that it was their first time walking a red carpet together. “One of the proudest moments of my life,” Seal said. When asked about their relationship, he added: “It’s everything, and it’s always been like way since the first time I met her mother.

“She was two weeks pregnant with this lovely lady at the time. That connection has always been between us.” Here’s all you need to know about Leni Klum, the model daughter of Seal and Heidi Klum.

Who Is Leni Klum and What Does She Do?

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, is 17 years old.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, the adolescent has started a modeling career.

Hunger and Rollacoaster are two films in which the rising star has been photographed.

