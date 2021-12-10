Who is Larry Hoover, and where did he come from? Founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently incarcerated.

Larry Hoover, a convicted killer and the boss of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples who is presently serving six life sentences, was the focus of a Yelp concert in Los Angeles on Thursday (the rapper formerly known as Kanye West).

Ye also performed at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert, which aimed to raise awareness and support for Hoover, who is in his early 70s, as well as the cause of prison and sentencing reform, with special guest rapper Drake.

“I hope this event will not only raise exposure to our cause but also prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we set our pride aside and come together,” Ye stated in a statement released by the LA Coliseum last month.

But who is Hoover, and why is he imprisoned in the first place?

According to the Better Government Association (BGA), which describes itself as “Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization,” Hoover was considered one of the most infamous Chicago gangsters since Al Capone. He reportedly had the power to ignite prison riots with the wave of a hand, supported by the Gangster Disciples.

The Gangster Disciples, one of the country’s largest street gangs that dates back to the 1960s, were once said to have 30,000 members spread across 30 states.

In May 1997, Hoover and six other Gangster Disciples members were found guilty of running a drug ring worth an estimated $100 million per year, according to authorities. They were found guilty of all 42 counts of narcotics distribution conspiracy.

Hoover was already serving a 200-year term for murder when he was convicted in 1997. He’s been serving six life sentences at the government’s “supermax” prison in Florence, Colorado, commonly known as ADX for “administrative maximum” since then. Now available: YE and special guest DRAKE will perform at a free Larry Hoover benefit. @LAColiseum on December 9th. Tickets are now on sale at https://t.co/fffOYhjumz pic.twitter.com/7tbJiMIzqQ — Memorial Coliseum of Los Angeles (@lacoliseum) 22nd of November, 2021 The maximum security jail, dubbed the safest in the country, contains convicted terrorists and gang members.

A new federal indictment released in January this year showed that Hoover may still be in control of the Chicago gang he created.

The most recent indictment alleged. This is a condensed version of the information.