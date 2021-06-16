Who Is Lady Loki in the Second Episode of ‘Loki’?

In episode 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Loki used another trick from his bag of tricks.

The show ended on another cliffhanger, keeping Marvel fans on the edge of their seats until the next installment.

This week’s episode was full of surprises, revelations, and Easter eggs, so let’s take a look at what it all means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Everything after this is a spoiler for Loki’s second episode.

What happened in Loki’s second episode?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) progressively earned the trust of his new partner Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the episode “The Variant,” only to betray him and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) at the end.

At the outset of the episode, Loki is rewarded for his assistance to the TVA with an audience with the all-powerful Timekeepers. The Trickster God is demoted to desk duty after a difficult start in which he botches his first assignment. It’s there that he makes a game-changing revelation about the Loki variety they’re chasing.

Loki and Mobius take a small detour to Pompeii before pursuing their objective after learning that variations can hide out in pre-apocalyptic events in time.

In the year 2050, the TVA team travels to a superstore in the fictional Haven Hills, Alabama, just before the town is destroyed by a hurricane.

Our Loki meets the variation Loki they’re chasing here, thanks to the many conduits of people they’ve mind-controlled. The real version the TVA is chasing emerges after some clever back and forth and a struggle between the Lokis.

While many expected to see a female Loki, complete with horns, this version of Loki turns out to be female.

After dropping rigged bombs through time portals, throwing the Sacred Timeline into chaos, Lady Loki leaves a new doorway open for our Loki to follow her through. Mobius pursues him but is unable to stop him in time.

What is the name of the actress who plays Lady Loki?

British actress Sophia Di Martino plays the female version of Loki Laufeyson who, in the comics, is referred to as Lady Loki.

When he took over a human in 2008, the character was only added to the Marvel comics. This is a brief summary.