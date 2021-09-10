Who is Jordan Cheyenne, the vlogger whose video of his son has sparked outrage?

One of YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne’s videos became viral on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of criticism.

The vlogger soon took down the video and apologized for her behavior with her kid in subsequent videos, as well as discussing her future plans for social media material.

Jordan Cheyenne: Who Is He?

Cheyenne is a California-based vlogger with over 537,000 YouTube subscribers.

She labels herself as a “beauty and lifestyle content creator” and has public recordings on the platform dating back to 2013.

She describes herself as an Instagram growth coach and influencer on her website, and she offers her services to help female entrepreneurs increase their social media followings and monetise their audience.

Cheyenne is also a single mother of an eight-year-old son, whom she has included in her vlogs in the past.

Backlash on YouTube

Cheyenne published a video earlier this week in which she discussed adopting a new puppy that had parvovirus.

She was visibly upset as she said that it was unclear whether the dog would live.

She had mistakenly added footage of her encouraging her frightened kid to pose with her for a thumbnail at the conclusion of the video.

“Come closer, place your head right here,” she urged, directing him. Make it look like you’re crying.”

As she continued to coach him on how to place his face and hands, he said, “I’m sobbing.”

Despite the fact that she promptly erased the video, a screen recording was uploaded on Twitter and already has over 800,000 views.

Cheyenne apologized for her conduct in a later video titled “I am terribly dissapointed in myself [sic]” on the same day.

She said, “It was really horrible of me; I should not have done that at all.”

She explained that she had rewatched the original clip after viewing people’s reactions, and that she agreed with many of them: “So many of you said, ‘lady, we already saw that we’re so disappointed in you and the mom you are, why would you make him pose for a thumbnail?’ and my heart plummeted.”

“I went back and watched it again, and you folks are exactly correct.”

