Who Is in the Netflix Animated Film “Vivo’s” Voice Cast?

On August 6, Netflix launched Vivo, a new animated film incorporating Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs.

The musical follows the titular singer-musician kinkajou on his mission to present Marta Sandoval, his long-lost love, a song written by his owner Andrés Hernández.

After she informs Andrés that she will be retiring as a singer and will perform her farewell show in Miami, Andrés decides to offer Marta the tune so that he may finally declare how he feels about her.

Vivo makes it his mission to get Marta to hear the love song his master wrote after Andrés passes away in his sleep, and travels from Cuba to Miami to do so by stowing away in Andrés’ grand-niece Gabi’s suitcase.

Who makes up Vivo’s voice cast?

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Vivo the Kinkajou, and he also has ten songs on the soundtrack.

Miranda is the creator of the musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, as well as the music and songs for the Disney picture Moana, and he composed the songs for the animation.

13-year-old Andrés’ grand-niece Gabi is played by Ynairaly Simo, who makes her acting debut in Vivo. In the film, she sings five songs.

Andrés is played by Juan de Marcos González. The Buena Vista Social Club member and Cuban musician is noted for being a bandleader and actor.

Gloria Estefan, the famed Cuban-American singer known for classics like “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Dr. Beat,” plays Marta.

Five songs on the soundtrack feature Estefan’s voice, including the solo tracks “Inside Your Heart” and “Presente!”

Rosa, Gabi’s mother, is played by Zoe Saldana, who also participates in two ensemble songs on the soundtrack.

Michael Rooker, who plays Lutador, a wicked Burmese Python who despises noise, is another member of the voice cast.

Rooker’s character kidnaps Vivo throughout his voyage, despite the fact that he does not present on the soundtrack.

Dancarino and Valentina are played by Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer, with Aneesa Folds performing the part of Valentina.

Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett play Becky, Eva, and Sarah, three girl scouts who are members of a group.