Who is in the ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Cast?

Season six of Lucifer is now available to stream and download on Netflix. The whole core cast, including Kevin Alejandro’s Dan Espinoza, is back for the final season. In the last season, there are also some new characters. This website contains all of the information you need on the Lucifer cast and characters.

WARNING: This page includes Lucifer season 6 spoilers.

Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar

Tom Ellis reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar for the final time.

After winning the all-out fight in season five, Lucifer is confronted with ascending to God’s throne in the final series.

However, when his daughter from the future arrives on Earth, he quickly discovers that becoming God might not be his calling after all.

Ellis is most known for his roles as Gary Preston in BBC’s Miranda, Dr. Rush in USA Network’s Rush, and Andy in Queen America, in addition to Lucifer.

Lauren German — Chloe Decker

Lauren German reprises her role as Chloe Decker, Lucifer’s love interest.

Following her near-death experience at the end of Season 5, Chloe chose to stand by Lucifer’s side as he became God.

With the entrance of Rory, their worlds are turned upside down, exposing a very different fate for Chloe.

German is best recognized for her roles on Hawaii Five-0 as DHS agent Lori Weston and Chicago Fire as Leslie Shay.

Brianna Hildebrand — Rory

Rory, Lucifer and Chloe’s half-human, half-angel daughter from the future, is played by Brianna Hildebrand, who joins the cast of Lucifer season six.

Rory was first thought to be one of Lucifer’s estranged siblings who intended to stake a claim to the throne in the lead-up to season six.

Rory, on the other hand, is Lucifer’s daughter from the future who has time-traveled to the present day to learn why Lucifer abandoned her.

Hildebrand is most recognized for her roles in Deadpool as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Trinkets as Elodie Davis.

Kevin Alejandro — Dan Espinoza

Despite Dan’s death in the penultimate episode of season five, Kevin Alejandro reprises his role as Detective Dan Espinoza in season six.

Alejandro remarked of returning for the sixth and last season to This website: “[Showrunners] Joe Henderson. This is a condensed version of the information.