Who Is in the Cast of the Netflix Series ‘Sex/Life’?

Sex/Life on Netflix is about Billie Connelly, a suburban mother who goes on a fantasy-fueled trip down memory lane, which causes her to question her past and present relationships as well as who she is. The series stars a star-studded cast and is based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton.

Who is in the ‘Sex/Life’ cast? Sarah Shahi – Billie Connelly

Billie Connelly, a suburban woman and mother-of-two residing in Connecticut with her husband Cooper, is played by Sarah Shahi (played by Mike Vogel).

Bored of married life and questioning her entire life choices, Billie’s mind turns to her former flame Brad Simon (Adam Demos). Her deepest thoughts and secret fantasies are revealed when her husband Cooper obtains her diary.

The show follows Billie as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, risking everything in the process.

Shahi is an American actress best known for her appearance in the CBS detective drama Person of Interest as Sameen Shaw.

Viewers may also recognize Shahi from her role as Detective Dani Reese in Life and Jenny in Alias.

Shahi’s most recent roles include Jessica Russo in The Rookie and Rachel Behnam in City on a Hill.

“This character, from the beginning, was someone who took over my heart, body, mind, and soul from the minute I inhabited her,” Shahi told Refinery29 about taking on the part of Billie.

“I became more spiritually aware of myself, more sexually aware of myself, and more unrestrained myself.”

Mike Vogel – Cooper Connelly

In Netflix’s Sex/Life, Mike Vogel plays Billie’s husband Cooper Connelly.

After discovering Billie’s diary, Cooper tries to re-ignite the spark in their marriage but it is not long before he starts to question who his wife truly is.

Vogel is most known for playing alongside Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, and Octavia Spencer in the 2011 award-winning film The Help as Johnny Foot.

Vogel can also be seen as Captain Adam Dalton in The Brave and Deputy Zack Shelby in Bates Motel on Sex/Life.

Adam Demos – Brad Simon

Adam Demos takes on the role of Billie’s ex-boyfriend Brad Simon.

Eight years after breaking up with Billie, Brad. This is a brief summary.