Who Is in the Cast of Peacock’s True-Crime Drama ‘Dr. Death’?

Dr. Death on Peacock is based on a podcast of the same name that launched in 2018. Christopher Duntsch, a controversial neurosurgeon, is the subject of a new documentary and podcast. Duntsch’s incompetence resulted in the deaths of 32 of his patients in Texas. Two people were killed, and two more were left paralyzed.

Dr. Death on Peacock is an eight-part series that follows Duntsch’s life from his early days as a promising football player through his arrest and trial in 2015. In 2017, he was found guilty of maiming Efurd and sentenced to life in prison, which he is now serving. The series, which stars a star-studded cast, was adapted by Patrick Macmanus, the creator of Marco Polo.

Joshua Jackson â€" Christopher Duntsch

Joshua Jackson portrays Dr. Death himself, Christopher Duntsch.

Jamie Dornan, who starred in the film 50 Shades of Grey, was supposed to play the part, but he had to pull out due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With 15 years of expertise, the authentic Duntsch appeared to be the ideal neurosurgeon on paper. When he acquired a position at Baylor Regional Medical Center in Dallas, things took a turn for the worst.

Several of his Baylor patients were injured, with life-altering consequences. Patients were also hurt at other hospitals where he worked. The two women who died as a result of their surgeries were Kelly Martin and Floella Brown.

Duntsch’s license was revoked on June 26, 2013. It was finally revoked on December 6, 2013.

It wasn’t until 2015 that he was charged with a felony. He was charged with five charges of aggravated assault inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of injury to an elderly person in connection with the 2012 surgery on Mary Efurd.

He was found guilty of maiming Efurd in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison.

In an interview with This website, Jackson stated of Duntsch, “He didn’t know he was twisted, and that is actually the crux of what is so compelling about playing him.”

“From the outside, we can look at him, and the outcome and evidence are all you need, right?” he clarified. He effectively put an end to the life of every patient he came into contact with.

"He was a monster in terms of interpersonal connections, a pain to deal with.