Who Is in the Cast of ‘Mixtape,’ a Netflix Original Film?

Mixtape, a coming-of-age comedy drama with an amazing ensemble, is now available on Netflix.

The plot revolves around a little girl who lives with her grandmother and is attempting to learn more about her deceased parents through music she discovered on one of their mixtapes. The film, which is set in the late 1990s, has an excellent soundtrack that is guaranteed to bring back memories for viewers.

While the songs are outstanding, Mixtape is also memorable because to the young cast. If you’re having trouble putting a face to a name, The Washington Newsday has you covered with our cast list.

Gail is played by Julie Bowen.

Julie Bowen, star of Modern Family, is the most recognizable face and name on the cast list.

She recently promoted the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her role in Mixtape as the “brown-haired” postal worker and stressed that she is “a youthful grandmother.”

Bowen is most recognized for her role as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, although she has also appeared in Lost, Happy Gilmore, Ed, and Hubie Halloween.

Beverly Moody is played by Gemma Brooke Allen.

Newcomer Beverly Moody, played by Gemma Brooke Allen, is a young girl who is attempting to reconnect with her parents who died when she was a child.

Allen has a long list of acting credentials, despite the fact that she is still in the early phases of her profession. Allen has worked with Don Johnson, Kelly Ripa, and Katey Sagal, among others. She starred as a youthful version of Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s character Kate in the film Kate, and she has also worked with Don Johnson, Kelly Ripa, and Katey Sagal. Her next role will be in the ABC television movie Work Wife.

Nick Thune is a comedian, actor, and musician. Anti, played by Nick Thune, is a record store proprietor who assists Beverly in discovering the songs on her mixtape.

Thune is best recognized for his work as a musical stand-up comedian, but he has also appeared in comedies such as Happy Endings, Knocked Up, and Venom, where he played Beardo at the Bar.

Wes Kelley is played by Jackson Rathbone.

Jackson Rathbone has won honors, but not necessarily the ones he would have preferred. For his roles, he received the Golden Raspberry Award in 2010.