Who is in the cast of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ from Jeremy Renner to Aidan Gillen?

Mayor of Kingstown is a new crime drama from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone.

The show, which airs on Sundays, debuted on the streaming site with its first two episodes on November 14, introducing fans to a variety of fresh and fascinating characters.

The thriller follows the McLusky family as power brokers Mike, Mitch, and Kyle struggle to bring justice and order to a community rife with corruption.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Paramount+ show’s cast, including who will star in it, how many episodes will be produced, and when it will premiere.

In the film Mayor of Kingstown, who plays the lead role?

The McLusky family is the subject of Mayor of Kingstown, although it focuses on one of the siblings in particular: Mike.

Mike is played by Jeremy Renner, who inherits the family business after his brother Mitch dies (played by Kyle Chandler).

His younger brother Kyle, played by Tyler Handley, and his mother Miriam, played by Dianne Wiest, are there to support him on his trip.

But it’s not only about the McLuskys; a slew of other crooks, including Aidan Gillan’s Milo Sunter and Tobi Bamtefa’s Deverin “Bunny” Washington, play key roles during Mike’s time as mayor of Kingstown.

Hugh Dillon, the show’s co-creator and showrunner, played Ian Ferguson, a friend of the McLusky family, in the crime drama.

The Mayor of Kingstown’s major cast is as follows:

Mike McLusky is played by Jeremy Renner.

Miriam McLusky, the family matriarch, is played by Dianne Wiest.

Mitch McLusky, Mike’s brother and the first mayor of Kingstown, is played by Kyle Chandler.

Iris, a Russian mob accomplice, is played by Emma Laird.

Milo Sunter, played by Aidan Gillen, is a crook who pulls the strings from behind bars.

Kyle McLusky is played by Taylor Handley.

Ian Ferguson is played by Hugh Dillon.

Deverin “Bunny” Washington is played by Tobi Bamtefa.

Stevie is played by Derek Webster.

James Jordan, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Necar Zadegan, and Nichole Galicia are among the actors who return in recurrent roles.

Mayor of Kingstown will have how many episodes?

Mayor of Kingstown will have a total of ten episodes in its first season, with the first two now available on Paramount+.

Episodes will be broadcast on a weekly basis, with the conclusion expected to air on the platform on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

