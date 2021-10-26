Who is Gus Johnson, and where did he come from? Allegations against Abelina Sabrina are explained.

Gus Johnson and Abelina Sabrina Rios (also known as Abelina Sabrina) are YouTubers who have been dating for a while. Rios recently shared a video in which she lamented the lack of support she believed she received from a boyfriend during her ectopic pregnancy, and she blamed Johnson.

Rios’ video has received over 227,000 views since it was posted on October 22, with thousands of positive comments.

Johnson has since issued his own apology, though Rios has stated that she is not ready to forgive. Johnson’s apology, in which he announces that he will be stepping down from his podcast and live events, has gotten mixed reviews on Twitter.

The Washington Newsday examines what transpired between the YouTubers and the response they received.

Who is Gus Johnson, and where did he come from?

Johnson is a YouTuber that primarily creates skits and comic sequences with other people. He even worked with Rios on several occasions, portraying various personalities.

Aside from that, Johnson co-hosts the Gus and Eddy Podcast with another comedian and has been on a live comedy tour around the United States.

He dated Rios for more than two years before their breakup in 2021. In Rios’ most recent video, their relationship took center stage.

Rios, who is also a YouTuber, worked for Disney for three years before starting to release videos on the platform, which are mostly comedic sketches.

Abelina Sabrina’s Thoughts on Gus Johnson

Rios explained in her video how she had an ectopic pregnancy that became so severe that one of her fallopian tubes collapsed.

She mentioned that she needed to see a doctor since she suspected something was wrong, but her partner at the moment stated he wanted to go out and have drinks for work.

Later, she talked about how she tried to hide her emotions and act normal, but that she would occasionally rely on him for transportation to the hospital. During this time, she claims he told her that “anyone else would have left you by now,” and that his life was being strained by her condition.

"The lack of support was incredibly hard, and I had," she stated.