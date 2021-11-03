Who is George Trosley, and where did he come from? NFT Artist and Elijah Wood of ‘Jungle Freaks’ Embroiled in Racism Row

Hollywood actor Elijah Wood, who collects non-fungible token (NFT) art, has sold some of his NFT artworks by cartoonist George Trosley, whose earlier work has been accused of racism.

An NFT is a new digital art form that may be maintained in a digital wallet or ledger, analogous to bitcoin.

According to Input, the actor of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy disclosed last week in a tweet that has since been removed that he had a zombie bust from Trosley’s Jungle Freaks collection.

“Loving my Golden Zombie!” Wood reportedly tweeted on October 27. @JungleFreaksNFT @TrosleyNFT, thank you!!” On November 1, however, the actor published a statement on Twitter condemning racism and announcing that he had sold his Trosley NFTs after learning about the artist’s “previous horrific caricatures.” “Upon learning of this, I immediately sold the NFTs as I fully repudiate any force of racism,” the actor tweeted. pic.twitter.com/NAmoOuhsNw November 1, 2021 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) According to Input, Wood possessed at least six NFTs from Trosley, according to his publicly accessible profile on OpenSea (a marketplace for NFTs).

The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs were contributed to the Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Wood.

Trosley stated the illustrations he was requested to do for Hustler magazine over 40 years ago were “taken out of context” in a lengthy statement released on Twitter on November 2.

TROSLEY / KING OF THE JUNGLE (@TrosleyNFT) November 2, 2021 https://t.co/ODuYVSbK27 pic.twitter.com/DxYQRgeYTn

During his time at the magazine, he observed that “today’s youth may not have an idea of what was going on in journalism and the globe.”

The artwork was created as “political satire” to “evoke attention and discourse” about the “social climate and issues” of the time period, according to the artist.

They are “in no way a depiction of who I am as a human being, nor the Jungle Freaks community,” according to Trosley.

He went on to say, “I genuinely apologize to anyone who has been injured or offended by these without adequate context.”

Trosley’s son George III (commonly known as) issued a statement on November 1 confirming his father’s death. This is a condensed version of the information.