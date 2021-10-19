Who is Eros the Titan, and where did he come from? In Marvel’s ‘The Eternals,’ Harry Styles Could Play a Character.

Harry Styles’ fans are learning that the singer-turned-actor will appear in The Eternals as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the international premiere in Los Angeles, California, some audience members revealed Harry Styles appears in the film. Furthermore, sources appeared to reveal that he’d be portraying Eros the Titan, a.k.a. Starfox.

Styles has already acted in a handful of films, but joining Marvel and The Eternals would be his most significant on-screen role to yet.

Many readers will be unfamiliar with Eros and his roots in Marvel Comics, despite the fact that many Marvel superheroes are well-known.

Confirmation The Eternals star Harry Styles. The Eternals’ final cut was shown to a select few at the world premiere, and it appears Styles is in the film.

With his immediate reaction to the film, Twitter user @dpatt0 revealed one of the clearest hints. He described it as a “rustic masterstroke” from director Chloe Zhao.

“That post-credit scene will give people a watermelon sugar high,” he concluded his brief review, before adding the watermelon emoji.

"That post-credit scene will give people a watermelon sugar high," he concluded his brief review, before adding the watermelon emoji. Despite the fact that the tweet made a direct reference to Styles and his successful song, many of the singer's fans responded in the comments section, expressing their optimism that he wasn't joking.

Matt Donnelly, a senior film writer for Variety, confirmed the story by tweeting not just that Styles will appear, but also the character he’ll portray. “Big news from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, Thanos’ younger brother,” he said. Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, Thanos’ brother, according to the premiere of #TheEternals.

October 19, 2021 — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly)

However, there are conflicting accounts online, with several viewers claiming that the preview screenings they witnessed did not include a post-credits sequence.

Marvel have yet to confirm or deny whether Styles stars in The Eternals and whether. This is a condensed version of the information.