Who is Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, the White Flame? Who is Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, the White Flame?

On Friday, December 17, The Witcher Season 2 premiered on Netflix, diving deeper into Ciri’s abilities and what they imply for The Continent.

In the finale of Netflix’s blockbuster fantasy series, Emhyr var Emreis, the White Flame, was unveiled as the Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr var Emreis.

Here’s all you need to know about the explosive last episode, which left many things unanswered.

**Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher**.

What are Ciri’s abilities, and what is her destiny?

Season 2 of The Witcher focused on Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and how she gains control of the powers she was given in Season 1.

Ciri’s abilities made her a target for Nilfgaard, but the Voleith Meir (Deathless Mother in Elvish) possessed her in the Season 2 finale in order to cause havoc and release new monsters on The Continent.

The princess has Elder Blood, which means she is linked to the elves and has access to her own magical abilities.

Her talents include a primal scream that can topple monoliths, the massive structures that connect The Continent to other Spheres, as seen in Season 1, and this power is used by the Deathless Mother in the Season 2 finale.

The Voleith Meir takes control of Ciri’s body and transports her to a fantasy world where she is reunited with her deceased family and loved ones. The Voleith Meir then unleashes a slew of new monsters on Kaer Morhern in order to eliminate the Witchers.

Ciri is able to free herself from the Deathless Mother’s clutches thanks to Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) counsel and Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) willingness to become a vessel for the beast, and she is sent back to the realm she came from.

Ciri accomplishes this by portaling herself, Geralt, and Yennefer to another Sphere, where they encounter the Wild Hunt, who invite Ciri to join them and refer to her as the “starry-eyed daughter of chaos.”

Ciri’s Elder Blood also had a role in the finale, as elven queen Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) discovered it and informed her people that Ciri’s heritage implies she is prophesied to save the elves.

What is The Wild Hunt all about?

The Wild Hunt originally appeared in Season 2 of the show. This is a condensed version of the information.