Who Is Eligible For COVID Antibody Therapy?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three monoclonal antibody medicines for emergency use in the United States, however potential patients must meet certain requirements in order to be eligible for the COVID-19 treatment.

The medication is only available to those who are at a high risk of acquiring severe COVID-19 symptoms, while the term “high risk” embraces a wide range of illnesses and causes.

Anyone who is pregnant or 65 years or older is considered “high risk” for monoclonal antibody treatment.

Anyone who is overweight, defined as having a BMI of 25 or higher in adults and being in the 85th percentile or higher on the growth chart for children, suffers from this condition.

Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, and sickle cell disease, as well as neurodevelopmental abnormalities, a weakened immune system, and immunosuppressive disease, all put a person at risk.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, like COVID-19 vaccinations, are only available to persons aged 12 and above, albeit minors must weigh at least 88 pounds to be eligible.

Furthermore, a person must either test positive for COVID-19 and have mild or moderate symptoms that began within a 10-day timeframe, or have been exposed to COVID-19 without testing positive in order to get monoclonal antibody treatment.

Anyone who has been hospitalized because to COVID-19 but meets the other requirements will not be eligible for treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins generated in the lab that are intended to replicate the immune system’s reaction to a virus. An intravenous line or injections can be used to provide the therapy.

Between March 10 and June 25, a trial involving more than 5,000 patients found that the monoclonal antibody treatments bamlanivimab-etesevimab and casirivimab-imdevimab, both of which have been approved by the FDA for emergency use, can significantly reduce the rate of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The findings have resulted in a seven-fold rise in COVID-19 treatment use across the United States, albeit availability varies by state.

Despite these promising early results, the FDA has said that monoclonal antibody therapy, which can diminish COVID-19’s impact on high-risk patients, is not a replacement for immunization. This is a condensed version of the information.