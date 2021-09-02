Who Is Eligible For A COVID Immunization Exemption? You might be able to do so for medical or religious reasons.

Some Americans are looking for ways to qualify for a COVID vaccine exemption now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full federal approval and more firms are mandating their employees to be vaccinated.

Each state and organization has its own set of vaccine regulations and exemptions, and while medical and religious exemptions are frequent, there are essentially no contraindications to the Pfizer vaccine that would warrant a valid request.

A “known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of COMIRNATY” is the single contraindication mentioned by the Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer vaccine. This means a person would have to be extremely allergic to one of the vaccine’s components.

The COVID vaccine is also not recommended for those who have had severe or acute allergic reactions to the vaccine within four hours of getting it, according to the CDC. Hives, respiratory discomfort, and swelling are all symptoms of allergic reactions.

People who have had allergic responses to prior vaccines should take precautions, but it is not a reason to avoid vaccination, according to the CDC.

“People will request exemptions for a variety of reasons, but there aren’t many valid ones,” John Grabenstein, the Immunization Action Coalition’s head of scientific communications, told NBC News.

According to the Washington Post, religious exemptions vary greatly since there is no nationally regulated mechanism for navigating them. Some states, for example, require people to sign a paper stating their religious objection to the immunization. Other governments, on the other hand, demand a full explanation of the person’s religious convictions.

Though several churches and religious institutions have made exemption templates available for download, not all religious leaders are willing to grant exclusions.

After getting requests from people outside his church, Garrett Kell, a pastor of Del Ray Baptist Church in Alexandria, told the Post, “I have sympathy for their predicament, but I don’t know them and their intention and patterns for how they’ve treated other immunizations.”

Over 380 million immunizations have been delivered in the United States thus far, with over 205 million people receiving at least one dose.

People seeking vaccination exemptions will have to navigate the rules on an individual basis as more states and organizations enact vaccine mandates, as each institution sets its own set of exemption guidelines. Brief News from Washington Newsday.