Who is David Faber, the new host of “Jeopardy!”? 5 Things to Keep in Mind

On Monday night, David Faber made his guest hosting debut on Jeopardy!, and audiences were thrilled with him, despite his unfamiliarity. Here are five things to know about Faber, the potential future host of the beloved game show, to help you get to know him better.

He works as a finance reporter.

David Faber began working for CNBC in 1993 as a financial journalist and market news analyst. He presently co-hosts Squawk on the Street, their morning show, and Business Nation, their monthly program.

During the day, during the Faber Report, Faber breaks news and delivers in-depth commentary on a variety of business themes.

According to Faber’s bio on CNBC, he broke numerous major financial stories over the last two decades, including Disney’s deal to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets, WorldCom’s colossal scam, and Rupert Murdoch’s unsolicited bid for Dow Jones.

Faber has earned Loeb, Emmy, Peabody, and DuPont honors for his documentaries for CNBC.

He was once a Jeopardy! contestant.

In 2012, Faber was not only a Jeopardy! contestant, but he also won the Power Players competition.

Faber noted during his introduction before Monday night’s game that his time on the show helped him prepare for hosting.

“I realize how essential it was to Alex [Trebek] that the players be able to perform at their very best,” he added, adding that he had also competed as a contestant alongside him. And as a guest host this week, I hope and expect to uphold that standard.”

Faber won $50,000, which he donated to his favorite charity, New Visions for Public Schools, after defeating basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox News’ Dana Perino.

He is a New York Times best-selling novelist.

Faber’s first book, The Faber Report: CNBC’s “The Brain” Tells You How Wall Street Really Works and How You Can Make It Work for You, was released by Little, Brown in 2002.

And Then the Roof Caved In: How Wall Street’s Greed and Stupidity Brought Capitalism to Its Knees, his second book, was released in the summer of 2009 and is based on two years of study.

The book was based on a CNBC documentary that was described as “wide, comprehensive, and engaging” by The New York Times.

House of Cards: The Third Edition is his third book. This is a condensed version of the information.