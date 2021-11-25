Who is Christine Quinn’s husband from ‘Selling Sunset,’ and how much money has he amassed?

Christine Quinn may have been pregnant and raising a child for the most of Selling Sunset Season 4, but that hasn’t stopped her from being at the center of the Netflix reality show’s turmoil.

Christine Quinn makes her first appearance in Season 4’s opening episode, where she and her chair bag are hunting for a bigger house than the $5 million, five-bedroom home she and her husband already have.

That husband made an appearance in a couple Selling Sunset episodes, most notably when he and Christine married at the end of Season 3. He has, however, always been a supporting character on the show, and he doesn’t even use his true name in it.

We do, however, have some information on the individual the Netflix show refers to as “Christian Richard” thanks to his real estate purchases and past deals.

Christine Quinn’s Husband: Who Is He?

Christian Dumontet, a 42-year-old IT CEO, is Christine Quinn’s husband.

Dumontet made his first fortune by selling his first business. Foodler, a Boston-based food delivery firm created in 2005 that allowed users to order meals from restaurants, according to the Boston Globe. As the first food delivery website to accept Bitcoin as payment, the company was a pioneer in the cryptocurrency space.

GrubHub, another food delivery service, purchased the company in 2017. Foodler, according to the company, worked with over 50,000 eateries and had approximately 9 million active users at the time.

What we don’t know is how much money Dumontet made as a result of the deal. GrubHub paid cash for the company and has never disclosed how much it paid. However, GrubHub stated that the deal will generate $80 million in yearly revenue.

Between 2001 to 2007, he worked at Cisco as a software engineer, according to LinkedIn. Christine Quinn told Women’s Health in an interview that her husband retired from work in 2017 as a result of the acquisition.

Quinn said in a Bustle interview that she met her spouse through a mutual friend who was dating him. She sent him on to Christine after realizing she wasn’t the right lady for him. Within a year of their initial meeting, they were married.

