Who is Bad Bunny’s character in ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ and what has he said about him?

Bad Bunny has joined a long list of musicians who have abandoned their instruments in favor of a script and embarked on a career as an actor.

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, the Puerto Rican rapper, whose true name is Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, makes his acting debut.

While this is Bad Bunny’s first step into acting, he has previously appeared as himself on WWE Raw and WrestleMania 37.

Here’s all you need to know about his personality.

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, who does Bad Bunny play?

In Narcos: Mexico, Bad Bunny plays Everardo Arturo “El Kitty” Paez, a privileged boy who becomes a henchman of the Arellano Félix family and helps transport drugs, as well as being a member of the “Narco Juniors,” the group’s enforcement arm.

Kitty is responsible for numerous fatalities during the season, and the henchman utilizes his connections to help the Tijuana cartel increase its numbers during the conflict with the Sinaloa cartels.

Bad Bunny’s character works closely with drug lord Ramón (played by Manuel Masalva), and in addition to providing firepower, he also assists in the recruitment of other wealthy youngsters to smuggle drugs across the border.

Is the Narcos: Mexico character played by Bad Bunny a genuine person?

Yes, Bad Bunny is based on a genuine person who spent years working with the Arellano Félix family until being arrested in 1997.

His real-life counterpart was apprehended by Mexican police in 1997 and accused with six charges of directing cocaine into the United States, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was extradited to the United States in 2001.

According to The San Diego Tribune, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2002 after pleading guilty to cocaine trafficking and money laundering, and he will not be freed until 2032.

What has Bad Bunny said about his character in Narcos: Mexico?

Bad Bunny was cast as Kitty because he has been a fan of the Netflix drama Narcos since its inception.

“I adored the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold; I’m honored to be a part of it,” the “Yonaguni” singer told Entertainment Weekly in September. This is a condensed version of the information.