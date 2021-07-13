Who is Ambra Gutierrez and Where Is She Now in HBO’s ‘Catch and Kill’?

Ronan Farrow’s podcast and bestselling book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, is brought to life in Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes. Ambra Gutierrez was instrumental in assisting journalists in uncovering and reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s misdeeds.

Weinstein was arrested in New York almost three years after allegedly assaulting her. He was charged with rape and multiple counts of sexual abuse.

He was convicted guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in February 2020. In March 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Gutierrez talks about her contacts with Harvey Weinstein when she was a 22-year-old aspiring model in New York City in episode one of Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes.

She also discusses the high-stakes police sting operation she was a part of to get Weinstein to make a terrifying admission, and what she did after the authorities declined to prosecute.

Gutierrez’s unpleasant experience with Weinstein proved to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for Ronan Farrow, who had spent ten months investigating 13 women’s complaints against Weinstein and the hurdles erected to prevent the truth from being revealed.

As part of Farrow’s 2017 feature for The New Yorker, “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories,” her narrative was finally published in its entirety for the entire world to see.

Ambra Gutierrez: Who Is She?

Ambra Gutierrez, a Filipina-Italian model and former Miss Italy contestant, is 29 years old.

Gutierrez claims she was physically abused by Weinstein in his office in Tribeca, New York City, when they met to review her portfolio in March 2015, when she was 22 years old. She immediately went to the police station, where she was asked whether she would wear a wire and meet with Weinstein.

Gutierrez saw Weinstein the next day in the bar of the Tribeca Grand Hotel, wire intact.

Despite Gutierrez’s request to leave and “walk downstairs” during her second contact with Weinstein, she was repeatedly persuaded to come inside his hotel room as he bathed.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein said when she inquired why he tried to abuse her the day before. I’m used to it. This is a condensed version of the information.