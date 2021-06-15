Who Has Been Eliminated from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 and Who Is Still in the Competition

The Bachelorette’s 2021 season (aka Season 17) is presently running on ABC on Mondays, with Katie Thurston beginning the competition with a list of 30 guys to choose from. She’ll gradually bring these down to the man who could be her next husband over the course of weeks and several rose ceremonies.

Thurston ousted seven men in the first week, including Jeff Caravello, who gained a lot of attention on social media after showing the bachelorette around his not-so-clean RV.

She challenged ten competitors to prove they were the greatest lover of all time in the second episode. She then put the guys through their paces at a post-date cocktail party before going on her first one-on-one date with the men to whom she had given her first impression rose in the first episode.

Season 17 got its first major dramaâ€”and its first serious charge of someone not being there for the “proper reasons”â€”after a classic Bachelorette mud wrestling match.

On The Bachelorette 2021, here’s where things stand as of Week 2. This page will be updated as the program progresses, so check back every week for the most up-to-date information.

Week 1: Eliminated Austin Tinsley, a real estate investor in Mission Viejo, California, is 25 years old. Brandon Torres, a 26-year-old Queens, New York-based auto parts manager, Gabriel Everett, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based entrepreneur, is 35 years old. Jeff Caravello, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey, is a surgical skin salesperson. Landon Goesling, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas, is 25 years old. Marcus Lathan, a real estate broker in Portland, Oregon, is 30 years old. Marty Hargrove, a dancer from Reno, Nevada, is 25 years old. Week 2: Eliminated

Cody Menk, a San Diego, California-based zipper sales manager, is 27 years old. Katie urges Aaron Clancy to go home after he tells her that “he truly wants to become famous or be on the show for those reasons.”

Aaron Clancy, a 26-year-old insurance agent from San Diego, California, is still competing (as of June 15).

Andrew Milcovich, 31, of Newport Beach, California, is a deputy district attorney. Andrew Spencer, a professional football player from Vienna, Austria, is 26 years old (originally from Waukegan, Illinois) Brendan Scanzano, a rookie firefighter from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is 26 years old. Christian Smith, a real estate agent in Boston, Massachusetts, is 26 years old. Connor Brennan, a Nashville, Tennessee-based math teacher and singer, is 29 years old. Former baseball player Conor Costello, 28, of Costa Mesa, California.

Garrett is David Scott, a 27-year-old technical product specialist from Nashville, Tennessee. This is a condensed version of the information.