Who Has Been Eliminated From ‘Big Brother’ 2021 – And Who Is Still Competing?

On CBS, Big Brother 2021 is now airing, with a new houseguest ousted every Thursday. The 16 contenders that entered in July will be cut down to one winner week by week through evictions.

The winner receives $750,000, which is the most money the show has ever given away. In the meantime, with Julie Chen Moonves promising “huge risks and great rewards,” anything could happen to the prize money.

Big Brother 23 was full of surprises right from the start. For the time being, houseguests are competing in teams, with the winner of Head of Household each week winning immunity for their whole team from eviction. The episode also debuted the Wildcard competition, in which one to four additional participants can gain immunity.

Some things haven’t changed. Every week, the Head of Household nominates two people, and one of those nominations is vetoed by someone. If the veto is exercised, the Head of Household must select one more possible leaver. Except for the Head of Household and the two nominees, all of the houseguests get to vote on which of the two people is eliminated.

Continue reading to find out who was sent home in Week 1. As additional contestants are evicted, this article will be updated.

So far in Big Brother 23, who has been evicted? Travis Long, a 22-year-old computer sales consultant from Austin, Texas, is the first week’s participant. In Week 1, Frenchie nominated her as a substitute for Kyland. Alyssa defeated her by a score of 11-2 in the vote.

Is There Anyone Left in the Big Brother House? Kings Alyssa Lopez, 24, is a Sarasota, Florida-based swimsuit designer. Alyssa was nominated by Frenchie in Week 1.

Christian Birkenberger, 23, of Harwinton, Connecticut, is a general contractor’s helper. After winning the Wildcard Challenge, he gained immunity in Week 1.

Sarah Beth Steagall, 27, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, is a forensic scientist.

Xavier Prather, a lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, is 27 years old. Christian granted exemption in Week 1.

Jokers

In Week 1, Jokers were exempt from being nominated.

Azah Awasum, 30, is a Baltimore, Maryland-based director of sales operations.

Britini D’Angelo, a kindergarten teacher in Niagara Falls, New York, is 24 years old.

Frenchie (also known as Brandon French), a farmer from Camden, Tennessee, is 34 years old. Week 1: Head of Household

Derek Frazier, a Philadelphia police officer, is 29 years old.